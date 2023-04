PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County man will serve 25 years in prison after plotting to kill a woman who he secretly taped during a sexual encounter.

Investigators say Colin Speer worked with a fellow inmate to plan to find the woman and kill her.

Speer had just been released from jail for revenge porn charges, to which he pleaded guilty to.

Speer texted the inmate after his release to continue planning the murder.

Speer took a plea deal today to avoid taking his case to trial.