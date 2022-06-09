Man wanted for 2 Tampa murders found dead in Missouri river

TAMPA, Fla. — A man wanted for multiple murders in Tampa drowned in Missouri, police said Wednesday.

Tampa Police said Sherron McCombs Jr. was wanted for his involvement in two murders within four months of each other.

Near the end of October 2021, McCombs Jr. and an unnamed accomplice allegedly killed someone and then tampered with the evidence to cover up their crimes. Police said at least one accomplice is currently serving time on unrelated charges.

In a separate case, Tampa Police said in January 2022, officers found a 20-year-old man had been shot and killed with the body lying next to a Nissan Altima at the Riviera Apartments in Tampa.

The passenger of the suspect car, Xavier K. Felton, was arrested in March on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and shooting into an occupied vehicle. TPD said McCombs Jr. was believed to be the driver of the shooter's car.

TPD was recently notified by Missouri state authorities that McCombs Jr. drowned in the Current River in southeastern Missouri. Tampa Police said both murders remain under investigation.

