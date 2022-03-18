Watch
Man sentenced to life in person for burglary with assault or battery

Posted at 9:04 PM, Mar 17, 2022
LABELLE, Fla. — Man breaks into a home of an elderly couple, committed theft, and sexually battered the elders according to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office.

Rafeal Santiago, 41, of Clewiston, Florida, was sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery, burglary, assault or battery, and robbery with a weapon.

In December, Santiago was found guilty in Hendry County for a crime that happened on June 13, 2019.

The Hendry Sheriff’s Office was called to a home invasion where Santiago had cut the source of power inside the home before entering. According to the report, Santiago then robbed and sexually battered the elders.

Law enforcement was able to show up at the house and caught Santiago running because of man who learned of Santiago’s plans and told the police.

