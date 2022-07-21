Man rescued after suffering alligator bite to the arm

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife rescued a 43-year-old Sarasota man who was bit by an alligator near Lake Manatee Fish Camp.

On July 20, 2022, around 5:30 PM, FWC rescued Eric Merda.

FWC, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS responded to the scene and got the victim to the hospital. He is receiving treatment for serious injuries to his arm.

We do not have any further information on Merda’s current medical status however FWC has confirmed that they have set traps for the gator.