Man on active probation arrested for possession of drugs and a gun

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was arrested after having a gun and several forms of narcotics.

Sarasota Police arrested 22-year-old Jeremy Trebbles, Jr.of Lakewood Ranch. Trebbles is on active probation until 2024 and was found to be in violation of his probation.

According to Sarasota Police, Wednesday night a little before 9 p.m. officers noticed Trebbles leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rdStreet, Sarasota. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest. His active warrants out of Sarasota County are for:

Sale of Cocaine

Sale of Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a School

Two-Way Communication Device to Commit a Felony

Violation of Probation for Sale of Cocaine

Police added that a search of the vehicle resulted in finding a firearm loaded with one round in the chamber on the driver’s side floor of the vehicle in plain view, an extended magazine with 12-9mm rounds, $4,103 in U.S. currency, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine and acetaminophen/Oxycodone pills.

Trebbles is facing multiple charges from the Sarasota Police Department including:

Possession of Cocaine within 1000 feet of a School/Child Care Facility with Intent

Possession or Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

Trebbles was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail where he’s still in custody. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com [sarasotacrimestoppers.com]