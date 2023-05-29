Man lights someone on fire at a Mobil gas station

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is under arrest for throwing gasoline on another man and lighting him on fire.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office two men engaged in a verbal confrontation at a Mobile gas station in Tampa.

After the confrontation, Earl Hargrove Jr. bought a small amount of gasoline from the gas station and proceeded to pour the gas on the victim and light him on fire.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Hargrove is facing charges of Aggravated Batter Great Bodily Harm and Attempted Murder in the First Degree.

Individuals that may have additional information on this particular case are asked to call 813-247-8200.