Man killed, woman injured in Lauderdale Lakes shooting

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a Fourth of July shooting near a nightclub in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2:15 a.m. at a strip mall.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Claudine Caro said deputies arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies also found a woman who was wounded at a nearby hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.