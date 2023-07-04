Watch Now
Man killed, woman injured in Lauderdale Lakes shooting

Posted at 1:12 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 13:15:38-04

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a Fourth of July shooting near a nightclub in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2:15 a.m. at a strip mall.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Claudine Caro said deputies arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies also found a woman who was wounded at a nearby hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

