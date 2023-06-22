Watch Now
Man faces criminal charges after plowing into a gas station

Posted at 7:21 AM, Jun 22, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing criminal mischief charges after plowing into a gas station.

According to Hillsborough County the driver, Anthony Katosh slammed into the front doors of a Travel Centers of America and injured one person.

Security Footage of crash in Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County Sheriff called it a "miracle" that the victim didn't have more serious injuries.

Deputies believe Katosh did drive through the center on purpose and is now facing criminal charges.

