Man faces criminal charges after plowing into a gas station

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing criminal mischief charges after plowing into a gas station.

According to Hillsborough County the driver, Anthony Katosh slammed into the front doors of a Travel Centers of America and injured one person.

Security Footage of crash in Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County Sheriff called it a "miracle" that the victim didn't have more serious injuries.

Deputies believe Katosh did drive through the center on purpose and is now facing criminal charges.