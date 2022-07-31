Man critically injured after hit and run, law enforcement searching for vehicle

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that hit a pedestrian and fled the scene of north 301 Blvd East west of 9th St. in Manatee County.

According to FHP, around 2:50 AM Sunday, an unknown vehicle was heading North on 301 Blvd East when a 30-year-old man from Bradenton was crossing the street.

The vehicle collided with the man.

FHP found the man in critical condition and took him to the hospital.

The vehicle fled the scene and the rest is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers.