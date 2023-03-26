Man arrested in connection to missing lawyer

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Largo Police Department has charged a man in connection to a missing lawyer.

Tomasz Roman Kosowski was arrested by the Largo Police Department (LPD) and charged with first-degree murder in relation to a missing lawyer, Steven Cozzi.

LPD responded to a call about a missing person on Tuesday, March 21.

According to authorities, Steven Cozzi had left his office, leaving behind personal belongings.

His car was left behind but Cozzi was never seen exiting the building.

Small drops of blood were discovered during the investigation, along with a significant amount of blood in the office's men's restroom.

According to LPD, they began looking for a suspicious person and vehicle that were seen at the office building at the same time.

Kosowski's car was stopped on Saturday in Tarpon Springs as a result of a search warrant.

Kosowski was placed in custody and transported to the Pinellas County Jail and is being charged with First Degree Murder.

The body of Steven Cozzi has still not been found.

If you have information call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.