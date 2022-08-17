Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Man arrested following an early morning shooting, Arcadia

300224909_380518457565086_7363710126604748141_n.jpeg
Arcadia Police
300224909_380518457565086_7363710126604748141_n.jpeg
Posted at 6:03 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 18:03:26-04

ARCADIA, Fla.  — Arcadia Police Department responded to a shooting early this morning where a man is facing multiple charges that consist of attempted murder of a correctional officer, among others.

According to Arcadia Police, a lawful arrest warrant was obtained for Curtis Mobley and a search warrant was executed at his home.

After the search, police found the firearm used in the shooting.

Mobley was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a correctional officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting unto an occupied vehicle, and violation of probation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4