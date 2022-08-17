Man arrested following an early morning shooting, Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. — Arcadia Police Department responded to a shooting early this morning where a man is facing multiple charges that consist of attempted murder of a correctional officer, among others.

According to Arcadia Police, a lawful arrest warrant was obtained for Curtis Mobley and a search warrant was executed at his home.

After the search, police found the firearm used in the shooting.

Mobley was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a correctional officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting unto an occupied vehicle, and violation of probation.