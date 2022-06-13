Man arrested by U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Task Force on child pornography charges

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 65-year-old Sarasota man was arrested by U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Task Force in Mexico for 2016 charges of child pornography.

Back in June of 2016, Pyle’s apartment in Sarasota was searched after the Sarasota Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of images of child pornography.

Police searched all the electronics on the property.

During the search, detectives found 15 images of sexual conduct and 31 images of child pornography with no sexual conduct.

According to the report, John Pyle did not show up to court in 2017.

Agents of The U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in Tampa had to contact and coordinate with Mexican officials after receiving information that Pyle was in Merida – a small town outside of Cancun in Mexico. The Immigration authorities found out that Pyle was staying in Mexico without legal status so he was arrested and deported from Mexico.

Miami Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Center booked him on June 11, 2022.

Pyle faces 15 counts of possession of child porn in 2016 and additional charges are pending.

Currently, Pyle awaits his return to the Sarasota Police Department in Miami Dade.