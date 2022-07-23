Two firearms, a battle ax, and multiple rounds of ammunition found in his room.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 31-year-old man is arrested after pointing a gun at a person with the intent to kill according to Sarasota Police Department.

On Thursday, officers were called to a home around 7:30 AM at the location of S. Shore Dr. in reference to a special interest person identified as Andrew Hendricks.

Once deputies arrived, they found Hendricks’ short-barreled shotgun at the home. It was then discovered Hendricks pointed the gun at the resident in the home.

No one was hurt and officers arrested Hendricks.

After his arrest, there were said to be concerns of a “booby trap” and explosives in his room so deputies had it searched.

Two firearms, a battle ax, and multiple rounds of ammunition were found in his room and were collected.