Man accused of pointing a gun at another driver and arrested

Posted at 8:48 PM, Jul 05, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a road rage incident on northbound Interstate 75 in Sarasota where a driver allegedly pointed a gun at another driver.

According to FHP, it was near mile marker 182 when a man identified as James R. Weaver from Georgia was driving a 2015 Maserati and pointed a gun at another driver.

When troopers stopped Weaver they located a Kimber .45 caliber handgun inside the vehicle.

There were four-passenger inside the Maserati, an adult male and female, and two children according to FHP.

Weaver was arrested and sent to Sarasota County Jail.

