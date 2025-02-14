Love is in the air at the Florida Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Aquarium’s Animal Ambassador team prepared heartwarming surprises this Valentine's Day, from heart-shaped strawberries and ice treats infused with frozen fish or mice.

The Ring-tailed Lemurs, Lulu and the lemur troop, explored a new feeding challenge — strawberries on skewers. This prompted problem-solving skills and natural foraging behaviors.

The Florida Aquarium



The Radiated Tortoise, named Night, got a rare serving of strawberries.

The Linnaeus’s Two-toed Sloth, Liana and Apaporis, tasted strawberries for the first time, enriching their diets.

The Florida Aquarium

The Southern Tamandua, Cayenne, was given a dining challenge. He usually laps up liquids and tiny insects with his tongue, so receiving whole food items required him to use his nails to shred and eat his treat.

The North American River Otters also celebrated with Valentine’s-themed hula hoops to encourage activity.

Guests can learn more about upcoming events and plan their visit at flaquarium.org.

