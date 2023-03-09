Watch Now
Louisiana man drowns while attending a festival in Okeechobee

Posted at 4:45 PM, Mar 09, 2023
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Louisiana man accidentally drowned last weekend while attending the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival.

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said a festival attendee discovered the body of a man, identified as Steven Nguyen, submerged in the water Saturday.

Investigators don't suspect foul play and consider Nguyen's death to be an accidental drowning but are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

The festival released a statement on Instagram offering its "deepest condolences" to those impacted by Nguyen's death.

