Local schools respond to safety and House Bill 1421 signed by Governor Ron DeSantis

SOUTHWEST, FLA — Grief and discussions of the mass shootings have been at the forefront and leaders are trying to work on policies to try and prevent another tragic shooting from happening.

Just this week Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to enhance school security and mental health.

The new bill comes as parents are concerned and asking questions about how their kids can stay safe while at school.

House Bill 1421 was unanimously approved by the Florida legislature, earlier this year.

The bill promotes improved training for sworn and non-sworn school officers and also requires emergency reunification plans among other items.

"We wanted to make sure that we were provided the resources necessary because these are not going to be good places to go if you’re one of these nut jobs just know if you try that you were going to end up on your ass and it’s not going to end up being pretty and you’re not going to walk out of there alive. If you look at what we’ve done with school security in Florida with this budget now will have done close to 3/4 of $1 billion just since I’ve been a governor on school security." Governor Ron DeSantis

Charlotte County Public Schools along with Lee and Collier say they are aware of the bill and have provided statements.

The Charlotte County School District said that this new 19-page-bill is in compliance with the safety standard procedures of Charlotte County schools — implemented after the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas shooting in 2018.

Charlotte County says that they will review this bill and do what’s needed to be in compliance with it.

Below are examples of some safety measures that CCPS has implemented.

Active Assailant One Button Lock Down System



6 Foot Fencing with Electronic Gates at All K-12 Schools

New Surveillance Video Cameras (With 24/7 Law Enforcement Access)

A-1 Phone System at School Access Points (Front Door and Front Gate)

Panic Buttons

Outside Key Boxes for Local Law Enforcement

Single Point of Entry to All Schools

All Classroom Doors Lock from The Inside

All Exterior and Interior Doors Locked at All Times

Code Red / Active Assailant Monthly Drills led by Local Law Enforcement

Designated Safest Areas in Classrooms

Crisis Plan Reviews Annually

School-Based Threat Assessment Teams

Fortify Florida Reporting App

Raptor Active Assailant Notification App (Alyssa’s Law)

Instant Reporting of Suspicious Activity to Law Enforcement & School Officials

Mandatory ID badges For All staff

Mandatory ID badges For All High School Students

School Resource Officer at Every School with Two at Every High School and our Largest Middle School

Two School Security Monitors at Every High School

One School Security Monitor at Every Middle School

Deans of Discipline at our Largest Middle School and all High Schools

Additional Social Workers

Additional Psychologists

Additional Guidance Counselors

Collier County Schools say that CCPS provided Youth Mental Health First Aid Training (YMHFA) to staff for several years before it became a Florida Department of Education (FLDE) requirement.

Collier County says that this summer, there are agreements in place with Teamsters (transportation staff) and CCEACAP (assistants and non-instructional) to pay for training in YMHFA. It was also said to be a focal point for the teacher's pre-service training in YMHFA before the start of the school year.

Collier staff will continue to review the final legislation to determine any additional measures that may need to add to their current layers of security. CCPS Superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton regularly speaks directly with Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk regarding school campus security.

Collier Public Schools said they are thankful for their partnership with local law enforcement — Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Naples Police Department, and Marco Island Police Department — to assign youth relations deputies on our school campuses for more than 40 years.

Here are some examples of Collier school's safety approaches:

Law enforcement personnel are on our campuses all day, every day

We operate single points of entry at all schools

We installed video doorbells to allow front doors to remain locked at all schools

Classroom doors remain locked

Classroom door windows are covered

We assess every single classroom in conjunction with law enforcement

All staff have the ability to call for a lockdown

Students at all schools have id badges

We have school threat assessment teams at every school

Backpacks and large bags aren’t allowed at athletic events

All first responders have key access to our campuses during an emergency

The School District of Lee County shared some of the different security rules that they abide by set in HB 1421 [flsenate.gov]. They said that the safety and security of the students and staff are the highest priority.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno explains, "Governor DeSantis stepped up as he always does and he did a huge thing for all of us in the states — we’re going to have the funds to help people that have a mental illness." he said, "The other side of that bill is specifically on school safety— safe kids and safe schools are always number one and still having a governor that gives us the tools to do our job."

Sheriff Marceno said that the funds will make their job a lot easier which will make the state great.