Watch
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Lehigh Acres man is arrested for seriously injuring two people in a Sarasota crash

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 7:40 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 21:05:50-04

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are seriously hurt after a Lehigh Acres man, with his pick-up truck, hits another vehicle with a trailer attached to it and allegedly flees the scene according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Vehicle 1 was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 approaching miler marker 179 when vehicle 2 was reportedly traveling in front of vehicle one.

After the two vehicles exited the Interstate, vehicle one reportedly failed to slow down and struck vehicle 2 and its trailer.

According to FHP, vehicle 1 then fled the scene continuing southbound on North Port.

It wasn't long before the North Port Police Department located the vehicle that fled the crash.

The driver of vehicle 1 was a 56-year-old Lehigh Acres man; he was transported to Sarasota County Jail for a hit and run — there are said to be additional charges after the crash investigation is finished.

Vehicle two was two males from North Port who were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4