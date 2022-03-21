Lehigh Acres man is arrested for seriously injuring two people in a Sarasota crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are seriously hurt after a Lehigh Acres man, with his pick-up truck, hits another vehicle with a trailer attached to it and allegedly flees the scene according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Vehicle 1 was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 approaching miler marker 179 when vehicle 2 was reportedly traveling in front of vehicle one.

After the two vehicles exited the Interstate, vehicle one reportedly failed to slow down and struck vehicle 2 and its trailer.

According to FHP, vehicle 1 then fled the scene continuing southbound on North Port.

It wasn't long before the North Port Police Department located the vehicle that fled the crash.

The driver of vehicle 1 was a 56-year-old Lehigh Acres man; he was transported to Sarasota County Jail for a hit and run — there are said to be additional charges after the crash investigation is finished.

Vehicle two was two males from North Port who were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.