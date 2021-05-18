Watch
NewsState

Actions

Launch rescheduled for Tuesday after technical issues force scrub

items.[0].videoTitle
The United Launch Alliance will attempt to launch their Atlas V mission Tuesday after they were forced to scrub Monday's launch.
ULA Atlas V rocket Nov. 13, 2020
Posted at 9:08 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 09:08:17-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The United Launch Alliance will attempt to launch their Atlas V mission Tuesday after they were forced to scrub Monday's launch.

"During Centaur liquid oxygen chilldown operations, the team identified an anomalous system response that could not be resolved within the launch window," the United Launch Alliance for the U.S. Space Force said.

The next window to launch the nearly 200-foot rocket will be at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday. The rocket is carrying with it a missile-warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force.

Meteorologist James Weiland says weather looks slightly less favorable with conditions dropping from 90% to 80% "go."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku