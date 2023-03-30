Kissimmee Police investigate shooting

FL. — Three people have been shot in a parking lot of Mighty Wings.

Two of them were injured and taken to the hospital.

We’ve just learned more details about what happened. Several people in the parking lot of Mighty Wings shot at each other. 2 of them were injured & taken to the hospital. A third person was driving by & was hit by a stray bullet that came in through the window. No one in custody. — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) March 30, 2023

The third victim was hit by a stray bullet while driving by.

The Kissimmee Police department says No one is in custody.