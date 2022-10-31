Key Largo hosts annual underwater pumpkin carving contest

There are pumpkin-carving contests and then there are pumpkin-carving contests. In the Florida Keys, they do them a little differently... under the waves.

The annual underwater pumpkin carving contest Saturday featured 18 scuba divers in competition.

Competitors carved their jack-o-lanterns near Horseshoe Reef about five miles off key largo.

25 feet below the surface, the divers created everything from sharks to jellyfish to pirate pumpkins.

Curious saltwater fish swam close to nibble on bits of the orange gourds that floated off.

The winners got a free dive trip for two at Amoray Dive Resort, the contest's sponsor.

