Juvenile manatee 'Kasper' rescued from Blue Spring State Park

Today the Save the Manatee Club, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and other institutes rescued a juvenile manatee at Blue Spring State Park.

A research team had been monitoring Kasper through the winter, and they say he didn't seem like his "usual self".

On Monday morning Kasper was observed in the spring run and pictures confirmed he displayed lethargic behavior.

So the research team made the decision to intervene and bring him to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

The cause of his condition is currently unknown.

The team believes he could have ingested a foreign object or suffering from another gastrointestinal issue.