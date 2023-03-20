Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Juvenile manatee 'Kasper' rescued from Blue Spring State Park

336665366_1275772366708496_2476851465083233084_n.jpeg
Save the Manatee Club
336665366_1275772366708496_2476851465083233084_n.jpeg
336984268_877170183389117_2487078757872890946_n.jpeg
337146346_1202858723697637_860195848796018304_n.jpeg
337156501_1135151047882323_7306447475130710119_n.jpeg
Posted at 5:00 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 17:07:42-04

Today the Save the Manatee Club, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and other institutes rescued a juvenile manatee at Blue Spring State Park.

A research team had been monitoring Kasper through the winter, and they say he didn't seem like his "usual self".

On Monday morning Kasper was observed in the spring run and pictures confirmed he displayed lethargic behavior.

So the research team made the decision to intervene and bring him to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

The cause of his condition is currently unknown.

The team believes he could have ingested a foreign object or suffering from another gastrointestinal issue.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM