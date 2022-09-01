Juvenile arrested for threatening DeSoto County High School on Snapchat

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A juvenile was arrested by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office for making threats to DeSoto County High School through a social media app, Snapchat.

According to the DCSO, deputies received a call Thursday regarding a possible threat to the school.

DCSO School Resource deputies and detectives investigated the case and took the juvenile into custody. He is currently being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

All threats are taken seriously which is what the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office asks for those who hear or witness any threats to contact the department at 863-993-4700 or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.