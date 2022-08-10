Jury duty scams reported across Florida

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Clerk of Court warns us of jury duty scams happening across Southwest Florida.

Florida residents are reportedly being contacted by scammers saying that they missed jury duty and are requesting fines.

The scam incidents have so far been reported in Manatee and Sarasota County areas; the spread of the scam is unclear.

Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel alerts the residents of Collier County to never give personal or financial information over the phone to a stranger and to be cautious of callers with caller ID you do not recognize.

“If you receive a call from someone saying you’ve missed jury duty and need to pay a fine, immediately, hang up the phone. Our office does not offer the option to purchase a gift card; please contact our office immediately at (239)252-2646 to report fraud”

Crystal K. Kinzle

For more information visit the website.