SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are celebrating their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6.

Sam Reinhart led the Panthers with four goals in the decisive game, helping Florida secure back-to-back titles.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the Panthers Stanley Cup win:

"It's euphoric": Hear from the Florida Panthers after second Stanley Cup win

"Everyone out here is the guy. That's the beauty of it — everyone steps up at different times and that's what makes us so special," Reinhart said.

The Panthers dominated the cup-clinching game, with Matthew Tkachuk scoring the game-sealing goal to help lift Lord Stanley's Cup for the second straight year.

"Lifting that cup, it's just insane. I don't know what to tell you guys. Coming down here to Florida changed my life forever and three finals — two championships — this is more than why you play the game. It's what makes it all worth it," Tkachuk said.

Sam Bennett, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL playoff MVP, described the feeling of winning consecutive championships.

Fox 4. Sam Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL playoff MVP.

"It's euphoric — I honestly can't describe that feeling. I mean, I've got to do it twice now and it's two of the best feelings I've had in my entire life," Bennett said.

The victory solidifies South Florida as a hockey powerhouse, with players like Niko Mikkola expressing their joy after the win.

"Amazing — it's a dream come true again. Lot of sweat, lot of hard work, long season so it's also a relief," Mikkola said.

Fox 4. Panthers Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky reflected on the achievement with humility.

"It's amazing, it's an honor, a privilege. It's also I'm humble and appreciate those moments. As I said, I'm thankful to God for everything that I have and everything that I don't have," Bobrovsky said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.