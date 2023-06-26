Insurance Villages return to Fort Myers and Punta Gorda

The Department of Financial Services announced that the Division of Consumer Services will be hosting Insurance Villages in Fort Myers and Punta Gorda from Tuesday to Thursday.

The villages will serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer in person and work together to resolve outstanding claims.

Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program and more than a dozen insurers are expected to be on hand to assist insurance consumers.

Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:



A driver’s license or other form of identification (Passport/State issued ID)

Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian

Repair estimates

Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.

The first village will be hosted in Fort Myers at the Florida Southwestern State College on Tuesday.

The second and third villages will be hosted at the Charlotte County Event Center in Punta Gorda at 75 Taylor Street on Wednesday and Thursday.

All insurance villages will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.