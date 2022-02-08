Watch
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

$2.5 million Infrastructure improvement grant ward for Punta Gorda

items.[0].image.alt
Governor Ron DeSantis Facebook live
gvnrDeSantis.jpg
Posted at 12:45 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 13:36:43-05

BARTOW, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is in Polk County to award $64 million for infrastructure improvements for communities across Florida.

Fort Meade County was awarded for $6.1 million to ensure that the water system stays operational before and after storms.

$17.1 million was awarded Pinellas County to fund Joe's Creek Greenway Restoration Project to improve water quality.

$16.5 million to the city of Boynton beach for drainage, utilities and roadway improvements.

$11 million to the town of Lake Park to go to recurring flooding.

$5.9 million to the town of Eatonville to make the water system stronger.

$2.7 million will go to Orange County for master pump station improvement.

$2.5 million to the city of Punta Gorda for water quality and storm improvements.

$2 million to Saint Pete to remove 18,000 cubic yards and improve water flow.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4