$2.5 million Infrastructure improvement grant ward for Punta Gorda

BARTOW, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is in Polk County to award $64 million for infrastructure improvements for communities across Florida.

Fort Meade County was awarded for $6.1 million to ensure that the water system stays operational before and after storms.

$17.1 million was awarded Pinellas County to fund Joe's Creek Greenway Restoration Project to improve water quality.

$16.5 million to the city of Boynton beach for drainage, utilities and roadway improvements.

$11 million to the town of Lake Park to go to recurring flooding.

$5.9 million to the town of Eatonville to make the water system stronger.

$2.7 million will go to Orange County for master pump station improvement.

$2.5 million to the city of Punta Gorda for water quality and storm improvements.

$2 million to Saint Pete to remove 18,000 cubic yards and improve water flow.