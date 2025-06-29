COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Construction crews are working at a blistering pace to complete an immigration detention facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz," located near the Florida Everglades. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the facility to halt the project on Saturday.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace has the latest from the detention center:

Protesters gather as 'Alligator Alcatraz' immigration detention facility nears completion

Protesters gathered at the entrance of the facility, voicing concerns about both human rights and environmental impacts.

"The best outcome is that this project is immediately halted and does not continue in any capacity," Ashley Santoro said. "Not only is this an egregious waste of money by our government but an egregious affront to human rights."

Fox 4.

Environmental concerns were also prominent among the protesters.

"Putting a prison in the Everglades is not natural," Ray Parascando said.

Governor Ron DeSantis has defended the remote location, suggesting it would deter escape attempts.

"What're you gonna do? Trudge through the swamp and dodge alligators on the way back 50, 60 miles to civilization, not gonna happen," DeSantis said.

The governor also claimed the facility's isolated location would minimize impact on Florida communities.

"This has no impact on Florida residents," DeSantis said.

According to the governor, the facility will begin accepting immigrantion detainees this Tuesday, despite protesters maintain their opposition and a pending lawsuit against the facility.

