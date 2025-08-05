Florida wildlife officers join state's immigration enforcement efforts

FLA. — Nearly 800 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission law enforcement officers across the state have obtained their 287(g) credentials, according to FWC. They will now support Gov. Ron DeSantis' immigration enforcement initiative.

The specially-trained officers will assist in identifying and processing people who are in the country unlawfully, according to the agency.

"FWC remains committed to working alongside our partner agencies in protecting our communities and enforcing the rule of law," the commission said in an X post.

The move strengthens cooperation between local and federal agencies in Florida's immigration enforcement efforts. The 287(g) program, named after the section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that authorizes it, allows state and local law enforcement to perform immigration law enforcement functions under federal authority.

