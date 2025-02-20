Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis deputizes three more state agencies in fight against illegal immigration

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis deputized more Florida law enforcement agencies to take action against illegal immigration.

With state and local agencies now allowed to make arrests, the governor says they can works seamlessly with federal immigration authorities.

Fox 4 reporter Stephen Pimpo looks at how each agency could be used and the governor's expectation's for the joint operation:

Governor DeSantis signed agreements for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Florida State Guard, giving them the authority to help find and arrest people living in the country illegally.

“This agreement will give FDLE, FWC, Florida State Guard and Florida Department of Agriculture expanded power and authority to interrogate any suspected alien or person believed to be an alien,” Governor DeSantis said.

It’s all part of the new law the governor signed on February 13th. Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Agriculture are already on board.

“We need the ability to go out there, not with or accompanied by always ICE or federal immigration officials, but actually on our own in the course of our regular law enforcement duties, arrest and detain,” said Larry Keefe, who was introduced as Executive Director of the new State Board of Immigration Enforcement during Wednesday’s press conference.

Known as Governor DeSantis’s public safety czar, Keefe was reportedly involved with some of the migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard in 2022.

Leadership for the FWC and state guard were also on hand to explain how this partnership will help them enforce immigration law.

“Currently when we stop a migrant vessel at sea, we have to wait for federal authorities to arrive on the water, which could take some time,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young.

Young said the new partnership will allow them to act much faster.

“Often times, migrant vessels are overloaded, in danger of sinking,” he said.

Florida State Guard Director Mark Thieme said they are ready to contribute all resources at their disposal.

“Our 15-boat teams, including four very capable variants that are off-shore, high speed and long range,” Theime said, offering one of many examples.

Governor DeSantis said they will finalize everything that needs to be done on the immigration board at the next cabinet meeting, which includes getting input from the law enforcement council.