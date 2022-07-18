'I run the county:' Commissioner tries to use job to avoid speeding ticket

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Controversy has developed in Flagler County after video emerged of a county commissioner trying to use his title to avoid a traffic ticket.

Troopers say it is not the first time it's happened nor the first time Commissioner Joe Mullins has tried to evade consequences.

The incident happened June 19 during a traffic stop on I-95. Dash cam video shows a trooper interacting with Mullins when the following exchange happens:

Trooper: I'm sorry?

Mullins: I run the county so I know how that works.

Trooper: You run the county?

Mullins: Yeah, I'm chairman of the county commission.

Fox affiliate WOFL obtained video of a similar incident 17 days prior on the express lanes of I-4 in Seminole County. That interaction:

Trooper 1: It was 91 [miles per hour] on my laser, just so you know. What's this? (inaudible) County commissioner?

Mullins: Chairman of it (inaudible)

Trooper 1: Yes, sir. Do you have your registration and insurance please?

The official citation clocks Mullins at 89 mph in a 60 mph zone. Troopers can be heard saying they didn't think he'd stop:

Trooper 1: The thing was, there's two vehicles and he didn't even stop.

Trooper 2: No, he didn't even slow down. Again, that's why I came after you.

As troopers return with a ticket, things take a turn when Mullins appears to scold them for the way they pulled him over.

Mullins: Don't put other people's lives in danger (inaudible)

Trooper: So by going 91, you're not putting (inaudible)

Mullins: I'd like to see the license—

Trooper: Nope. If you get out of this car, you're going to jail.

Mullins once again brings up his position with the county:

Mullins: I am your elected official.

Trooper: No, you're not.

Mullins: I am, certainly. I'm over the state.

Trooper: You're over the state?

Another speeding ticket given to Mullins has also been uncovered from 2016 in St. Johns County.