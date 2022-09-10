Hurricane preparation tips from FPL as we enter peak storm season

Today, September 10, is the five year anniversary of Hurricane Irma making landfall in Florida. It also marks the peak of hurricane season, and Florida Power & Light is reminding everyone of the importance of hurricane preparation.
Some tips include:
- Develop an emergency plan and review it with your family. Consider whether you would evacuate and where you would go. Include pets in your planning.
- If you have someone who relies on electric-powered medical equipment in your family, contact your local emergency management office to learn about special needs shelters, or consider a back-up power source.
- If you have a generator, read the instructions on how to use it properly. Never use a generator inside your house or garage and don’t plug the generator directly into a breaker or fuse box.
- Arrange for a professional to trim trees and vegetation around your yard, but stay clear of power lines and don’t wait until a storm is in the forecast.
- Photograph or record video of your home – inside and outside – for insurance purposes. And be sure to keep your important records in a waterproof bag.
- Stock up on supplies, such as: non-perishable food, non-electric can opener, matches or lighter, medications and prescriptions.
More information is available on FPL’s website.