How Florida will be impacted by the end of Title 42

MIAMI, Fla. — With the ending of Title 42, Florida 24 Network wanted to check on how operations in the south of the state might be affected.

Border Patrol stated that since October, they have encountered close to 5,000 migrants in South Florida. As of late, the number has gotten smaller, but it may not last for long.

“We are prepared in case there are influxes or increases that happen,” shared Adam Hoffner of CBP’s Miami Division.

Immigration expert Amanda Velazquez spoke to us over the phone. She said with the ending of Title 42; there are legal pathways for those trying to come to the US, like President Joe Biden’s Parole Program announced at the start of this year.

That program allows Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans to enter the U.S. if they have an eligible sponsor. But because there’s already a high volume at the southwest border, those who don't have sponsors may resort to old ways.

Velazquez explained, “People are looking for another way in which they might be more accessible to get in. So, if we are going to see some stricter asylum rules at the border, then I can anticipate the numbers will increase, especially for our Cuban and Haitian migrants, which is what we typically see over here.”

Velazquez said the majority of migrants in Florida come through the southwest border but choose to reside in our state. She said it’s no coincidence Governor Ron Desantis signed recent legislation increasing penalties for those who knowingly hire or transport undocumented migrants in the state.

The governor and other supporters say action is needed to fight what he calls “Biden’s Border Crisis.”

But Velazquez said clients are already worried, “I can tell you within just the last three days, I don’t know, at least 300 phone calls from clients, current clients, or their family members, and everyone’s just really scared.”

She continued, “A lot of people just thinking I got to get out of here because I don’t know what’s going to happen. And that’s the point.”

Velazquez said those who do decide to come illegally by maritime avenues will face the same measures as those at the southwest border like being put through expedited removal proceedings and becoming ineligible for asylum.

She said those who have applications pending should not be afraid. However, those who have not secured an attorney, or have not been inspected by immigration officials, should seek legal counsel.

Velazquez said with Title 42 removed and Title 8 in effect; her concerns lie with Desantis’ new measures. She is worried about how local officials will be able to observe and understand someone’s immigration status while also enforcing the law. It takes effect July 1st.