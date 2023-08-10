Watch Now
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers hosts grand opening in North Port

Posted at 7:58 AM, Aug 10, 2023
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is hosting a carnival-themed open house on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of their location in North Port.

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is one of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to play in carnival games, meet with Hopebridge team members, and tour the new facility.

The grand opening will be at the Hopebridge North Port Center at 2807 Sycamore Street from 5:30-8 p.m.

