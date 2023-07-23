Watch Now
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a bar & grill

Posted at 3:29 PM, Jul 23, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said detectives are investigating a shooting at a bar where dozens of people were having a party.

HCSO says on Sunday, just after 3 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Tally Ho Bar Lounge & Grill.

When deputies arrived, they found a large group of people at that location for a party.

HCSO says no victims were found at the crime scene, but five people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were taken to local hospitals.

Those five victims were tied to the party at the bar according to HCSO.

The Gunfire Response Investigations Team arrived and began to investigate the possibility of more than one shooter.

HCSO says Detectives are still interviewing witnesses, and victims and working with local businesses to gather information.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information about this incident to call 813-247-8200.

