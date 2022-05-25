High school soccer coach arrested for sexually assaulting student athlete

VENICE, Fla. — The Venice Police Department arrested a 31-year-old junior varsity soccer coach at Venice High school for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student.

The suspect identified as Edward Delehanty was the junior varsity soccer coach for the 2021-2022 winter season.

According to the report, the seventeen-year-old female victim reported that Delehanty would pick her up from her home under the guise of a private coaching session. In reality, the victim alleges Delehanty would have sex with the victim at his home and in his truck.

Venice PD’s investigation produced audio recordings that verify the victim’s claims.

Delehanty is no longer employed at Venice High School and only acted as the junior varsity soccer coach for one season.