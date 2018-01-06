SOUTHWEST, Fla. --- The Health Care Administration Agency is investigating a breach in their security that effects thousands of Medicaid recipients.

The Inspector General was notified of the incident on November 20, 2017 and prompted an investigation to identify if any protected health care information was accessed.

The Agency says that the investigation is ongoing and there is a potential that 30,000 Medicaid enrollees' full name, Medicaid ID numbers, date of birth, address and other valuable information was accessed in part or full.

A representative for the Health Care Administration Agency says they have no reason to believe that individuals' who receive Medicaid information has been misused.

To ensure the safety of recipients the Agency is providing a free a one-year membership in Experian's Identity Works program for those affected by the breach.

The Agency has taken the following steps:

· Took immediate steps to remediate the breach and began an ongoing review of potentially impacted information;

· Conducted a full review of Agency IT data to determine the circumstances of the breach;

·Initiated new and ongoing security training to ensure proper security protocol for all employees; and is exploring additional security options to protect against further breaches.

For more information, including steps one may take to protect themselves from potential harm, Medicaid enrollees may call the Agency's hotline at 1-844-749-8327.