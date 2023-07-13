HCSO deputies rescue non-verbal 4-year-old from pond

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Body camera footage from two heroic Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies shows the moments when they pulled a four-year-old boy with autism from a pond.

On Tuesday morning HCSO deputies were called to Valleyridge Court where a concerned citizen had called 911 regarding a young child seen running across the street and into a nearby pond.

HCSO says two deputies arrived at the scene and immediately began searching the water.

According to HCSO after thoroughly looking at the edge of the pond they located the boy, who was being kept afloat by cattails, and pulled him to safety.

Deputies discovered that the boy was also nonverbal after rescuing him.

HCSO says the boy did not sustain any injuries and was reunited with his family.

