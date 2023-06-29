HCSO books one of America's Most Wanted

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has booked one of America's most wanted criminals after 39 years.

HCSO says Donald Santini has been booked into the Orient Road Jail after being arrested and extradited from Sand Diego, California.

Santini was wanted for the 1984 murder of Cynthia Wood.

Wood was a 33-year-old when she was last seen with Santini before detectives discovered her body strangled and left in a canal according to HCSO.

HCSO says Santini was immediately identified as a suspect shortly after the murder but fled Hillsborough County.

Many other agencies, including the Federal Beaure of Investigation, have exhaustively worked on this case over the years.

Through investigation, law enforcement was finally able to locate Santini in early June after he evaded capture.

Santini has appeared several times on the television show "America's Most Wanted" in 1990, 2005, and 2013.

Over the years, multiple Collateral Lead Investigation Requests have been sent to Districts in Texas, California, and even as far as Thailand, but Santini was never located.

HCSO says he has been charged with first-degree murder.

Santini has been relocated to the Falkenburg Road Jail, where he will await trial.