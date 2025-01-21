Watch Now
'Gulf of America' appears in Florida's Winter Weather Emergency declaration

The name of the Gulf of Mexico is just one of the many things President Trump has promised to change... but it hasn't changed yet.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — President Donald Trump wasted no time signing executive orders and issuing pardons during his official inauguration Monday.

Changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico was not among them — yet.

However, the "Gulf of America" turned up in Florida's Winter Weather emergency declaration, issued just hours after the 47th President mentioned wanting the title change — once again — in his Inaugural address.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of north Florida from Tuesday morning through midday Wednesday, and that system prompted the governor to issue a state of emergency.

Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch are possible as Arctic air brings wintry weather across the Deep South.

"Locally higher amounts upwards of three to four inches possible for locations that experience periods of heavy snowfall rates," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in the emergency order. "Ice accumulation from freezing rain is the most impactful winter hazard, and significant impacts to roadways, bridges, trees, and powerlines are possible."

In addition to the wintry precipitation, the powerful cold front will bring dangerously cold wind chills and prolonged freezing and sub-freezing temperatures for North and North-Central Florida for the next several days.

"The threat posed by this winter weather system requires that timely precautions are taken to protect the communities, critical infrastructure, and general welfare of Florida," DeSantis said in the executive order.

Southwest Florida will feel some effects, including rain and — what is, for us, "chilly" temperatures.

