'Gulf of America' appears in Florida's Winter Weather Emergency declaration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — President Donald Trump wasted no time signing executive orders and issuing pardons during his official inauguration Monday.

Changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico was not among them — yet.

However, the "Gulf of America" turned up in Florida's Winter Weather emergency declaration, issued just hours after the 47th President mentioned wanting the title change — once again — in his Inaugural address.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of north Florida from Tuesday morning through midday Wednesday, and that system prompted the governor to issue a state of emergency.

Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch are possible as Arctic air brings wintry weather across the Deep South.

"Locally higher amounts upwards of three to four inches possible for locations that experience periods of heavy snowfall rates," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in the emergency order. "Ice accumulation from freezing rain is the most impactful winter hazard, and significant impacts to roadways, bridges, trees, and powerlines are possible."

Here on the Gulf Coast when we think aircraft reconnaissance, the Hurricane Hunters come to mind. This evening, the @53rdWRS is collecting invaluable data over the Gulf which will further improve forecasts for the upcoming Gulf Coast winter storm. #FLwx #ALwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/RekatUZQyj — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 21, 2025

Good afternoon y'all. Here's the 5pm Update on the upcoming winter storm. Changes: Snowfall amounts have increased and the entire forecast area now under a winter storm warning. Precipitation now forecast to arrive a few hours earlier than previously forecast. #FLwx #ALwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/TuFoN1oI0Y — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 20, 2025

In addition to the wintry precipitation, the powerful cold front will bring dangerously cold wind chills and prolonged freezing and sub-freezing temperatures for North and North-Central Florida for the next several days.

"The threat posed by this winter weather system requires that timely precautions are taken to protect the communities, critical infrastructure, and general welfare of Florida," DeSantis said in the executive order.

Southwest Florida will feel some effects, including rain and — what is, for us, "chilly" temperatures.

