Governor Ron DeSantis signs into law his third consecutive anti-crime legislative package

Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law his third consecutive anti-crime, pro-public safety legislative package on Monday.

According to the Florida Governor, the bills strengthen pre-trial detention and push back against “bail reform” efforts that have made other states significantly less safe.

The new bill states it will ensure the minimum sentence for all child rapists is life in prison without the possibility of parole and reinstate capital punishment for the crime.

DeSantis also says the new law will make the possession, selling, or manufacturing of fentanyl and other controlled substances that resemble candy a first-degree felony.

Last month, Governor DeSantis also signed legislation that reforms Florida’s death penalty statutes to ensure justice in capital cases.

