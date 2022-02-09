Governor Ron DeSantis requests assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis asked that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issue a Disaster Declaration for the Florida counties that have been impacted from the cold weather.

Governor DeSantis also asked in his letter for help from the Farm Service and other USDA programs to assist during this hard time for Florida Counties.

Because of the cold front that took place between January 29 - January 31, some Florida crops were severely damaged and since then the State has been in communication with agricultural producers from other counties.

Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order issued last week, provided some assistance to damaged counties by allowing the size and weight restrictions to be waived so that the emergency equipment would get to the locations faster.