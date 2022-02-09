Watch
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Governor Ron DeSantis requests assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture

items.[0].image.alt
USDA Facebook
USDA.png
Posted at 11:19 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 23:20:01-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis asked that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issue a Disaster Declaration for the Florida counties that have been impacted from the cold weather.

Governor DeSantis also asked in his letter for help from the Farm Service and other USDA programs to assist during this hard time for Florida Counties.

Because of the cold front that took place between January 29 - January 31, some Florida crops were severely damaged and since then the State has been in communication with agricultural producers from other counties.

Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order issued last week, provided some assistance to damaged counties by allowing the size and weight restrictions to be waived so that the emergency equipment would get to the locations faster.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4