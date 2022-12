FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is speaking in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, December 15th.

Speaker of the House Paul Renner and Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue will join Governor DeSantis at the press conference.

It is expected to start at 10:00 a.m. at FDOT District Four in Fort Lauderdale.

WATCH NOW | GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS

