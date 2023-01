PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Panama City Beach on Tuesday, January 17th.

He is joined by Congressman Dr. Neal Dunn, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

It will take place at the Todd Herendeen Theater around 2:15 p.m.

WATCH NOW | Governor Ron DeSantis