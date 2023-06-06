Governor Ron DeSantis signs "Digital Bill of Rights"

THE VILLAS, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 262, creating the Digital Bill of Rights in Wildwood on Tuesday.

The Florida Governor says the new bill aims to protect Floridians' digital rights and privacy from big tech companies.

The new law focuses on protecting minors from online harm, eliminating unfair censorship, and will also ban the use of TikTok and other social media platforms that have ties to China on all state government devices.

The ban on devices will include internet services at colleges, universities, and public schools.

It also prohibits state and local government employees from coordinating with big tech companies to censor protected speech.

Governor DeSantis also says it prohibits any company that sells games to children from collecting and selling the child data online.

The newly created Digital Bill of Rights includes:

