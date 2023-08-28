Governor Ron DeSantis discusses preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia

In a Sunday afternoon news conference, Governor Ron DeSantis said the Florida National Guard is already shifting 1,100 guard members to offer "immediate support."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also getting officers and specialized vehicles in place to respond.

"Floridians along our gulf coast should be vigilant, even if you're currently outside the cone as, indeed, you could see impacts," said DeSantis. "If you are in a place that is outside the cone, we issued an executive order (Saturday) to allow prep time and to stage resources to be able to respond to the storm's aftermath."

DeSantis issued the state of emergency for 33 of the state's counties, including Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee, as well as DeSoto, an inland county where people battled record flooding and standing water in the days after Ian hit.

Kevin Guthrie, the executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, echoed the need to also be aware, even for people who are not within the projected cone of Idalia.

"Storm surge was the number one cause of death in Hurricane Ian and you can evacuate by going tens of miles away, not hundreds," said Guthrie, speaking in the same news conference in Tallahassee on Sunday as DeSantis.

"Just simply going to your nearest shelter will save your life. Utilize this time, now, to sit down with each and every member of your household to communicate your plan. Make a plan if you haven't done so."

As people get ready to handle Idalia, the state is also in the midst of its second Hurricane Preparedness sales tax holiday, running from August 26 through September 8.

Items, from basic batteries to pet supplies to generators that are up to $3,000 are exempt from sales tax.

With Idalia's path projected to make landfall anywhere from Longboat Key to Apalachicola, northern communities in Southwest Florida will likely see the strongest impact.

In Charlotte County, Grove City, next to Englewood, took on nearly 27 inches of rainfall from Hurricane Ian, leading to extreme flooding.

Certified Meteorologist Katie Walls noted this area has been in drought for summer 2023 and, while minor flooding is possible, water is expected to quickly recede.

For so many areas that are still rebuilding, including the coastal communities of Rotunda West, Englewood, Grove City, Cape Haze, and Placida, could face the challenge of heavy rain and wind amid the work to keep rebuilding after Hurricane Ian.