Governor Ron DeSantis discusses Hurricane Idalia preparations

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in regard to Hurricane Idalia and the preparations that are underway.

Governor DeSantis said that local officials and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) are coordinating with power companies to deploy 30,000-40,000 Lineman that will be restoring power operations after the storm hits.

FDOT began waiving tolls at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Tampa Bay region.

DeSantis has also said they have 420,000 gallons of fuel at the ready to deploy to affected communities. The state has delivered over 431 pallets of water and is distributing 1200 tarps to communities in need.

The Florida Governor has said there are over 20 shelters opened and an additional

20 special needs shelters in place across the state.

According to DeSantis, there are eight search and rescue teams and 33 ambulance strike teams at the ready for when the storm passes.

FDOT 671 crewmembers staged near impact zones to clear roadways, deliver supplies, and aid and assist first responders.

FDOT says there are 13 traffic managers who are monitoring traffic conditions, road closures, bridge closures, etc.

FDOT officials say Florida 511 will update residents in real-time for the latest traffic updates effect by the Hurricane.

According to FDOT and the Governor, both say approximately 1,100 generators are en route for impacted areas to aid in traffic signals that may lose power.

FDOT and the Florida Highway Patrol are working with local law enforcement, and local officials to close bridges once wind gusts hit upwards of 40 miles per hour.

Governor DeSantis says the storm will hit tomorrow morning but we will see effects later today and are urging residents to take precautions, and to remember that safety comes first.

