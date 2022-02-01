Governor Ron DeSantis announces award for Florida's Resilient Grant Program

MIAMI, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis visited Pinellas and Miami-Dade counties to announce 113 reliance project grant rewards of over $400 million on Tuesday.

The Resilient Florida Grant Program is to help with preparing coastal and inland communities for the impact of flooding and storms.

The Governor was with House Speaker Chris Sprowls, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Secretary Sean Hamilton, Chief Reliance Officer, and Dr. Wes Brooks along with other contributors to make in the speech.