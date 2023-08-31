Watch Now
Governor Ron DeSantis announces approval of Florida’s Major Disaster Declaration

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 said he will call state lawmakers back to work early to pass legislation to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates enacted by businesses. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 2:21 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 14:22:09-04

Governor DeSantis announced that President Biden has approved Florida’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Idalia.

The Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Idalia will allow for the reimbursement of debris removal and offer individual assistance for those impacted by the storm.

Seven Counties have been approved for the Major Disaster Declaration and they include:

  • Citrus
  • Dixie
  • Hamilton
  • Lafayette
  • Levy
  • Suwannee
  • Taylor

DeSantis said he originally requested the Major Disaster Declaration for 25 counties and additional counties may be approved in the coming days after the completion of ongoing damage assessments.
The Declaration makes federal funding available to governments, and eligible nonprofit organizations in the affected areas.

The Governor requested the Declaration immediately upon the landfall of Hurricane Idalia to ensure that the State could quickly move forward into response and recovery.

For assistance, visit www.disasterassistance.gov [disasterassistance.gov] or call 1-800-621-3362.

