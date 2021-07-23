Governor DeSantis wants internet for Cuban protestors

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In the wake of Cuba protests in Florida and across the country, Governor Ron DeSantis says now is the time to step in and help Cuba.

The Governor urges President Joe Biden to provide internet access to the county.

“I’ve called on Joe Biden, the communist regime has shut down internet. Let’s work to beam internet on to the island of Cuba, so these folks have a fighting chance to converse with each other. To send what’s going on to the outside world,” he said.

Many of us gained a new respect for the internet during the pandemic - when it helped us stay connected to opportunities, information and each other. I spoke with the Port Charlotte Librarian Supervisor Albert Municino who says knowing how to find accurate information is just as important as having access to the internet.

“it remains a great tool for individuals and families to access the knowledge," he said. "Of course, from the libraries point of view, not only is the connectivity piece important, so you have to be able to get access to the actual internet, hardware and software, you know computers and things. But then they also need to know once they are there, what to do with what it is they find.”

So far, President Biden has not discussed plans to bring internet access to Cuba. He announced sanctions that target military groups responsible for the crackdown on protesters and says more are coming.